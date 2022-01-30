Vicky Kaushal enjoys ‘gajar ka halwa’ as he spends his Sunday reading scripts; Glimpse INSIDE

Vicky Kaushal switched his relaxing mode on as he spent his Sunday at his stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actors returned to Mumbai after completing the hectic schedule. While Vicky made his way back, the actor’s wife Katrina Kaif flew to London for her work.

Now, on Sunday, Vicky shared a glimpse from his residence and mentioned the list of things he was indulging in on the weekend. He spent his evening watching the sea, reading scripts and having gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding). Though busy with work, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made it a point to celebrate festivals together. The lovebirds celebrated their first Lohri, Christmas, and New Year together. For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Recently, after wrapping his next project for Laxman Utekar, Vicky shared a glimpse with Sara and wrote, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!”

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner.

