Vicky Kaushal enjoys insightful sessions with Sam Manekshaw’s grandson as he prepares for Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. Give Vicky a role and he will give it his best shot. In fact, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s dedication to getting into the skin of a character often leaves everyone amazed. After giving hits like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, etc, Vicky is now making headlines for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Vicky has begun prepping for the project.

For the uninitiated, Vicky will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in the movie. And now, the Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship actor has shared a picture of himself as he posed with Sam Manekshaw’s grandson Jehan. In the pic, Vicky looked dapper in his checkered shirt which he had paired with ripped denims. He had captioned the image as, “Enjoying the insightful sessions with @jehanmanekshaw”. Well, Vicky was undoubtedly exuding charm in his casual look.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s video here:

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It is reported that Sanya will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw’s wife Siloo Manekshaw while Fatima will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky has some interesting movies in the kitty which include Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project with Sara Ali Khan and Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

