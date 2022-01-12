Vicky Kaushal enjoys jalebi in Indore ahead of his first Lohri with Katrina Kaif; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood these days. The lovebirds, who had kept their relationship under the wraps, had tied the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan on December 9. Ever since then, Vicky and Katrina’s Instagram posts have been a mushfest and fans can’t get enough of their romance. And now, Vicky is once again making the headlines for his recent Instagram post from Indore which is about being a true blue foodie.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a pic wherein he was enjoying jalebi. He had captioned the image as “Indore bro” To note, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently in Indore wherein he has been shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled next with Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, this pic came a day before Vicky and Katrina’s first Lohri celebration after their marriage. For the uninitiated, Lohri marks one of the important festivals in Punjabi culture and is celebrated with a lot of zeal in the month of January.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina had marked one month of togetherness lately. On the occasion, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress had shared a love filled picture with her main man wherein Vicky was seen holding Katrina close to him as they posed for a selfie and painted the town red with their romance. Katrina had captioned the image as, “Happppyyyyy one month my” along with a heart emoticon.

