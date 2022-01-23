Vicky Kaushal enjoys Sunday evening alone by the banks of Narmada; Fans enquire about Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been taking social media by quite a storm ever since the two got married. Their marriage pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and fans have been still going gaga over it. The Sardar Udham actor is currently in Indore shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next along with Sara Ali Khan. He has been taking to his social media handle and posting pictures of him from Indore. Today too, he shared a picture of himself sitting on the banks of Narmada alone.

Vicky Kaushal shared a couple of pictures of him enjoying a serene evening in front of the banks of Narmada. In the first picture, he can be seen smiling as he is looking away from the camera and the sun is about to set in the background. Vicky is wearing a blue hoodie with a cap. In the next picture, he can be seen sitting cross-legged on the rocks as the river flows by. The last picture appears to be taken from a top angle as Vicky sits in the same position. Sharing this picture, Vicky wrote, “हर हर नर्मदे ।“ One of the comments that caught our attention was of a fan enquiring about Katrina Kaif. That fans wrote, “भाभी कहां है अकेली कैसे बैठे हो.”

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Vicky has collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project and he is often seen sharing updates from the sets. It is reported that the movie is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

