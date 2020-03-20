Vicky Kaushal is excited to start Takht post COVID 19 lockdown; Says ‘I used to be starstruck during reading'

Vicky Kaushal is a part of director Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. While the filming had to begin this month, it got postponed owing to the Coronavirus shutdown. In a recent interview, Vicky spoke about his take on the multistarrer period film.

Among the most anticipated films in recent time, ’s magnum opus Takht has been the talk of the town. Starring actors like , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Takht is based on the life of the mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his sons Dara Sikhoh and Aurangzeb. While the announcement of the release date came a few weeks ago with a video, the shoot of the film was scheduled to begin in March but due to Coronavirus shutdown, it has been postponed

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about his excitement to start the film post the COVID 19 shutdown gets lifted. Kaushal has been often seen at the race course learning horse riding for his negative character of Aurangzeb in the film. Also, Vicky has been sweating it out at the gym prior to the shutdown. Now, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, Kaushal has been working out at home and has been gearing up for his role in Karan’s Magnum Opus. In the candid chat, Vicky shared that he was star struck during the readings with Karan and the writer.

Vicky said, “Every character has its own demands and I’ll get into the headspace of my character in Takht only once I start shooting for it. It is a completely different world. I used to be star struck during readings as I would sit with the director and writer to understand the world they had created and how they are looking at it. It’s their vision and we’re the mediums to make it reach the audience.” Further talking about the film, Kaushal added, “It’s a big film in terms of scale and the cast. Getting everybody together and getting locations right took some time. We wanted to take some time so that we could start in the best way possible. Now, everything is locked and I can’t wait for the process to start.”

Check out Vicky's workout prep at home during COVID 19 lockdown:

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh’s biopic which was earlier supposed to release in October 2020, but it got pushed to January 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also has a film with Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar and it is titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky’s 2020 release, Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship got great response for a film in that genre. Now, fans will get to see him in the Shaheed Udham Singh biopic that will be released on January 15, 2021.

