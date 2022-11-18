Vicky Kaushal explores life underwater with Bear Grylls: ‘Never in my life I thought I'd be doing this’, WATCH
Vicky Kaushal is back on the latest episode of Into The Wild, with adventure junkie Bear Grylls. Do have a look at the exciting promo right here where they explore their journey underwaters.
Well, it is not a secret that Vicky Kaushal is a fitness freak just like his wife Katrina Kaif. They both do share a lot in common, be it their personality or their everyday habits. Before we deep dive into the details of the latest development, we want you to remember Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara–a popular Bollywood film wherein Katrina essayed the role of scuba diving instructor. Now, the latest news is that Katrina’s husband, Vicky has decided to explore the unknown terrain —underwaters!
Vicky Kaushal and Bear Grylls enter the unknown terrain together ‘underwaters’
Vicky Kaushal is surely keeping his ‘Josh’ high as he will explore life underwater with British adventurer Bear Grylls.
In an Instagram post shared by Discovery Channel India, it read, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with @beargrylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal, Premiers Monday, 21st November, 8 PM on #DiscoveryChannelIndia. @vickykaushal09 #DiscoveryChannelIn #DiscoveryChannel #IntoTheWildwithBearGryllsAndVickyKaushal #IntoTheWild #ITW #BearGrylls #VickyKaushal #Adventure”
At the beginning of the video shared by the channel, Vicky can be heard saying, “Never in my life, I thought I would be doing this.” Clearly, it is evident that Vicky has a bunch of mixed emotions (with excitement and fear) reigning deep down his veins.
The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and shared a story on the same. He captioned his story by saying, “An experience to remember. Cheers @beargrylls”.
Vicky Kaushal and his journey so far on this show
It is not the first time that Vicky has accepted challenges posed by Bear Grylls and his team. In 2021, he was seen in an episode of Into The Wild, wherein he and Bear Grylls tested their survival skills in the Maldives.
On this popular show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ranveer Singh, and others have also marked their presence in the past.
