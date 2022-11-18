Vicky Kaushal explores life underwater with Bear Grylls: ‘Never in my life I thought I'd be doing this’, WATCH

Well, it is not a secret that Vicky Kaushal is a fitness freak just like his wife Katrina Kaif . They both do share a lot in common, be it their personality or their everyday habits. Before we deep dive into the details of the latest development, we want you to remember Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara–a popular Bollywood film wherein Katrina essayed the role of scuba diving instructor. Now, the latest news is that Katrina’s husband, Vicky has decided to explore the unknown terrain —underwaters!

Vicky Kaushal is surely keeping his ‘Josh’ high as he will explore life underwater with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

In an Instagram post shared by Discovery Channel India, it read, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with @beargrylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal, Premiers Monday, 21st November, 8 PM on #DiscoveryChannelIndia. @vickykaushal09 #DiscoveryChannelIn #DiscoveryChannel #IntoTheWildwithBearGryllsAndVickyKaushal #IntoTheWild #ITW #BearGrylls #VickyKaushal #Adventure”

At the beginning of the video shared by the channel, Vicky can be heard saying, “Never in my life, I thought I would be doing this.” Clearly, it is evident that Vicky has a bunch of mixed emotions (with excitement and fear) reigning deep down his veins.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and shared a story on the same. He captioned his story by saying, “An experience to remember. Cheers @beargrylls”.