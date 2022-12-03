Vicky Kaushal expressed Katrina Kaif brings out the best version of him: It creates positive vibes and energy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest and most loved couples in Bollywood. It is almost going to be a year for their wedding now but their romance still seems young and both the stars cannot stop praising their partners. Well, Vicky is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie and is leaving no stone unturned to promote Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with IANS, the Sam Bahadur actor opened up about his relationship with his wife Katrina and how he is in a happy space.

Vicky Kaushal expressed that he feels if you are with the right person then you become the best version of yourself. According to him being in love brings peace and happiness not just to the heart but to the mind as well. Vicky Kaushal said, “Being with that right person is the most beautiful feeling in the world and being in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world.” He added, “I think if you are with the right person who really gives you peace and happiness in your heart and mind, it just makes you the best version of yourself. It creates positive vibes and energy.”

About Govinda Naam Mera

The highly anticipated project, which features Vicky Kaushal in the role of a dance choreographer, is slated to get an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, this year. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, which features a stellar supporting cast including Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently wrapped up a schedule for this film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama too is back on track.