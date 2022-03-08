Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in casuals and his swag wins hearts as he gets papped; PICS

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a massive buzz these days for his impressive line up of films. The Manmarziyaan actor has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan and will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s much talked about movie Sam Bahadur. Amid this, Vicky has also been making headlines for his style sense as he was papped in the city today. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was seen in casuals and his swag managed to win millions of hearts.

In the pics, Vicky was dressed in a grey coloured shirt with white stripes which he had paired with light coloured trousers and a pair of white sneakers. He was boasting a bearded look and gave a thumbs up sign to the paps as he posed for the camera. To note, Vicky was papped outside Pooja Entertainment’s office in Mumbai and it has led to speculations if the actor is collaborating with the renowned production house. We wonder if a movie is on the cards? Although there hasn’t been an official announcement in this regard, Vicky’s presence at the production house has certainly got the tongues wagging.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pics:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen collaborating with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year.

