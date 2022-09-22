Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in white shirt and ripped jeans as he gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. He has been creating a massive buzz these days for his impressive lineup of films. From Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has proved that he can pull off any role. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. Vicky has won several hearts with his performance and we believe the actor has an understated sense of style as well!

Earlier today, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was spotted in at the airport in casuals and his swag managed to win millions of hearts. Vicky kept it simple in a crisp white shirt that he paired with distressed blue jeans. To complete his look, he wore a pair of sneakers and is also seen sporting cool black sunglasses. He was seen stepping out of his car and later, he stopped by to pose for the cameras as he acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.