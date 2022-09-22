Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in white shirt and ripped jeans as he gets clicked at the airport; PICS
Vicky Kaushal, who was recently papped at the airport, has been winning hearts with his style sense.
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. He has been creating a massive buzz these days for his impressive lineup of films. From Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has proved that he can pull off any role. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. Vicky has won several hearts with his performance and we believe the actor has an understated sense of style as well!
Earlier today, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was spotted in at the airport in casuals and his swag managed to win millions of hearts. Vicky kept it simple in a crisp white shirt that he paired with distressed blue jeans. To complete his look, he wore a pair of sneakers and is also seen sporting cool black sunglasses. He was seen stepping out of his car and later, he stopped by to pose for the cameras as he acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.
Check it out:
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film. The source said: “Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon."
On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie.
