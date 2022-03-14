Vicky Kaushal exudes hotness in his ‘mood shot by Mrs Katrina Kaif’; See PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif broke millions of hearts of their fans when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. The couple, who kept their relationship low-key, is enjoying marital bliss. Ever since they got married, they never miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media and keep treating their fans on Instagram. Speaking of which, today the Raazi actor flaunted his wife Katrina’s photography skill and we all are in awe of it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared photos, looking all sexy. In the pictures, he donned a suit and looked handsome as he posed for the camera. He posted three stunning photos. While sharing the first photo, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote, “Mood shot by Mrs.”

Take a look:

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal had shared a photo featuring his mother Veena Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. In the photo, Katrina looked splendid as she was dressed in a red suit. She was seen sitting next to her mother-in-law who was holding her close in her arms. Vicky captioned the beautiful photograph as, “My strength. My world” along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year.

