Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan & Tripti Dimri are all smiles in Croatia amid shooting of romantic song; PIC

As actors Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri have kickstarted the shooting for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy, the duo is in Croatia for a two-week schedule. The on-screen couple is shooting for a romantic song in the scenic beauty of Croatia, helmed by Farah Khan. Meanwhile, the Bulbbul actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which we can see Farah, Tripti and Vicky standing next to each other in a boat with an ocean view in the background. The picture was originally posted by Farah who captioned it as “Rocking the boat.”

The shooting of the upcoming film commenced in March this year and the team recently celebrated the first schedule wrap by cutting cake on the sets. After the spell in Mumbai, the cast shot a portion of the film in Delhi and Mussoorie in April, a trade source revealed to Pinkvilla. However, the production team zeroed in on locations in Zagreb, Dubrovnik where some scenes of Game of Thrones were shot, the Plitvice lakes, Adriatic islands and the famous lavender fields of Hvar."

Have a look at the picture:

Elaborating on the song shoot, the trade source had added, "Farah is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Tripti track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts."

The Anand Tiwari directorial also stars Ammy Virk in a key role.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.