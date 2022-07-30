Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra join Sam Bahadur reading: 'A story we are honoured to tell'

Vicky Kaushal had left the internet in awe when his look for Sam Bahadur had been released. Effortlessly, the URI actor slipped into the look for a special film on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw and left everyone curious. Now, as the prep for the film is going on, Vicky gave his fans a glimpse of a script reading session where Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and producers of the film also joined in. The 34-year-old actor expressed his feelings on getting ready to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal & Co. honoured to tell Sam Manekshaw's story

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky dropped photos where he was seen laughing while the others including Sanya and Fatima were going through the script. The URI actor was seen clad in a white shirt with jeans and a cap as he smiled at his co-stars. Director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala also were seen chatting away with the team during the script reading session for Sam Bahadur. Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर."

Vicky Kaushal to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

In Meghna Gulzar's film, Vicky will be seen as Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff in the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Paki War. He also was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The first look featured Vicky with a moustache and army uniform, just like Sam Manekshaw. It left fans curious and excited to see Vicky don the uniform once again to play a decorated officer.

The announcement of the female leads, Sanya and Fatima, also brought about cheer among fans. The film is helmed by Meghna and it marks Vicky's second collaboration with her after Raazi. It is being produced by RSVP Films and will go on the floors soon.

