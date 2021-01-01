Vicky Kaushal feels ‘blessed’ to be working with Shoojit Sircar, Meghna Gulzar; Reveals his wish for 2021

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his upcoming films, New Year resolution and more. He has also urged fans to take precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic still persist.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has a number of things to look forward to in 2021. The actor has Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline. As the year kicks off, the actor spoke to Hindustan Times and reflected on the year gone by. He deemed 2020 as "unprecedented, difficult and unpredictable.” The actor then opened up about his wish for 2021. The Raazi actor has said that he is hoping that the vaccine would be available for everyone soon and this year would be a healthier year for all.

Speaking about his New Year resolution, Vicky said, “I believe if you feel like taking up a resolution, you shouldn’t wait for a new year to ring in.” The actor went on to give an update on Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky said that it is currently in the middle of post-production. However, he thinks that like everyone else, the makers are also waiting for the theatres to be fully functional, for people to start going out and then accordingly release new films.

While the movie waits to release, Vicky is prepping for The Immortal Ashwatthama. It’s his first superhero film and thus, he is looking forward to that journey to start soon. “For Sam Manekshaw, we’re trying to bring something fresh to the table, so yes I’m excited about that as well,” he added.

When asked about doing various films and working with different directors, he said, “I feel blessed to be working the likes of Shoojit Sircar, Aditya Dhar and Meghna Gulzar in my upcoming films. And the characters I am portraying in these projects are completely different from each other and each one has its complexities.”

Later, he has urged his fans to take basic precautions like wear mask and maintain social distance as the virus is very much out there. “If not for yourself, think about those surrounding you — your family, friends, and colleagues. We can’t take things lightly and flout regulations,” Vicky concluded.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal is a ray of sunshine as he shares a cool selfie on his 'last working day of 2020'; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×