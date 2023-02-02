Vicky Kaushal feels he is not the perfect husband to Katrina Kaif; Here’s why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most ideal couples in Bollywood. Be it their social media pictures or their casual spottings at events or parties, these two always look so much in love and their gestures for each other often melt the hearts of their fans. The two stars definitely do look in a happy space with each other. Well, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky opened up about being the ideal husband to the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.

In the interview, Vicky Kaushal openly spoke about his flaws. The actor said that he is not perfect in any way. Neither as a husband nor as a son, friend or actor. He further added that he feels it is an ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is where he has always aimed to be. “Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can,” said Vicky. Talking further about living with Katrina, Vicky said, “You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

Vicky Kaushal's work front

The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The project, which narrates a unique love story in the backdrop of a small town, marks Vicky Kaushal's first onscreen collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. He is also reuniting with the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur, which features him in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal's other projects include the superhero flick The Immortal Ashwatthma, and the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani project Dunki.