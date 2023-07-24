Vicky Kaushal feels proud of wife Katrina Kaif for creating her own era; 'She has achieved that on her merit'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The couple never shies away from showcasing their PDA moments in public. Both of them always praise and show their support for each other whenever they do interviews or press conferences. Recently, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor said that he feels proud of his wife Katrina for creating her own era and spoke about how she works hard to script a success story in the Hindi film industry.

Vicky Kaushal feels proud of Katrina Kaif for creating her own era

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Vicky was asked about his wife-actress Katrina Kaif and also how she brings the knowledge gained from two decades of successful Bollywood career to their relationship.

Praising his wife, Vicky Kaushal said, "She is very practical when it comes to work" and added, "Otherwise she is a very emotional person." Whether he takes advice from his wife regarding his performance, the 35-year-old actor said that she says "the fact as a fact," especially when it comes to his performance.

Vicky further added that he listens to Katrina's advice "seriously" because she speaks from experience. He said, "She will really state things which I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes. When she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable."

The actor was also asked about Katrina's career. Speaking of her successful career, Vicky said, "I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor once again praised Kaif for working hard and creating her own space despite lots of difficulties.

Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film did well at the box office. He has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is set to feature in one of the most anticipated films of the year Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

