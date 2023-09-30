Vicky Kaushal feels Ranbir Kapoor has portrayed masculinity the best on screen: ‘He doesn’t underline…’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has stunned the audience with his impeccable acting skills ever since he stepped into the industry. From portraying the character of Pakistani army officer Iqbal Syed in Raazi to a noteworthy performance as Govinda in Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal has slayed every role that he has ever bagged. The talented actor has now discussed the portrayal of masculinity on-screen and also showered Ranbir Kapoor with praises mentioning how he does not “underline” emotions while delving into his character on the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills, says ‘He doesn’t underline pain’

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja, actor Vicky Kaushal heaped Ranbir Kapoor with praises for his acting skills. When asked about the man who has portrayed masculinity in the best way on-screen, he immediately named Ranbir Kapoor. “He doesn’t underline pain. He doesn’t underline aggression. He doesn’t underline softness. He doesn’t underline anything. Sometimes, I have seen an actor play a different flair to a particular emotion, but he plays it just as that emotion is. I find that very rare. That I find very special about him as an actor,” Kaushal said.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

The Bollywood star is currently absorbing the love and appreciation pouring in for his performance in his latest venture The Great Indian Family, which also stars Manushi Chillar. He will also appear in Sam Bahadur, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier appeared in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He is now all pumped with energy for his next project Animal, which will also feature actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal grooves to wife Katrina Kaif’s song Kamli; seen his cool moves yet?