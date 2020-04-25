Vicky Kaushal & fellow society members hail a young COVID 19 survivor as she returns home; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal who featured in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju shared a heart-warming video of a young COVID 19 survivor as she returns home.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who featured in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju shared a heart-warming video of a young COVID 19 survivor as she returns home. A young girl along with her suitcase can be seen returning home amid society members clapping hands for her as she walks into the society compound. The Love Per Square Foot actor shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back home." The actor calls the young girl a champ as she returns home safely.

On the work front, the Raazi actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Sardar Udham Singh. As per the latest news reports, this film is a biopic that will see Vicky as the lead actor. The film, Sardar Udham Singh is helmed by Shoojit Sircar of Piku and October fame. Now, the Raman Raghav 2.0 actor is also expected to feature in some interesting roles coming up in the future. 's film, Takht will also star Vicky Kaushal in a key role. Takht is expected to hit the silver screen next year. Currently, all the production and filming work on films across the globe has been shut due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post:

Recently, Vicky Kaushal made headlines as rumours started floating on social media that he violated the Coronavirus lockdown rules. The actor responded quickly on his social media handle that he did not violate any lockdown rules and that the rumours were not true whatsoever. Vicky reportedly stated that he has been staying indoors since the lockdown was announced.

