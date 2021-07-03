Vicky Kaushal 'fights back' slow post COVID recovery & hits a deadlift record at gym; WATCH his celebration

Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Saturday to give a glimpse of the 'best start' to his day at the gym. The URI actor showcased how he overcame slow post COVID 19 recovery in a video.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had battled COVID 19 back in April 2021, seems to have fought back the slow process of post-illness recovery and hit a major milestone at the gym on Saturday morning. The Immortal Ashwatthama actor took to social media to share his personal achievement at the gym via a video and called it the 'best start' to his day. The actor has been diligently working on getting back his strength since he tested negative for COVID 19 and headed back to the gym.

And now, it looks like Vicky has finally achieved his target as he nailed a heavy deadlift on Saturday morning at the gym. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a video in which he is seen gearing up to lift heavyweights. As he mustered all his strength to nail the deadlift, we can see how the actor did not give up till the end. Once he nailed it, we can see Vicky celebrating it in a happy way with his trainer at the gym. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!"

Meanwhile, on Friday, Vicky had shared a video of how his look for the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama was being worked upon on the computer. This week, the actor has been working on his look for his superhero film with director Aditya Dhar, who recently returned to Mumbai after his marriage to . The film will reportedly star Sara Ali Khan with Vicky Kaushal and will be helmed by Aditya.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

