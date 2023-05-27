Vicky Kaushal finally breaks silence on viral moment with Salman Khan: there is unnecessary chatter…

Bollywood stars are currently grabbing all the eyeballs with their presence at the IIFA awards which are being held in Abu Dhabi. All the big names are present at the award function but the two actors who have everyone’s attention are Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Recently a video of the Tiger 3 star’s bodyguards pushing the Masaan actor on the red carpet event went viral. After which everyone on social media was only talking about this incident. But now a video has surfaced wherein we can hear Vicky finally opening up about this. Scroll down to hear what he has to say.

Vicky Kaushal on Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushing him

A video from the IIFA awards is grabbing everyone’s attention as you can see how Vicky Kaushal who is already present on the red carpet of the awards tried to greet Salman Khan who was walking in his direction. As the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor tried to go ahead to greet Salman with a handshake, his security was seen blocking him. Later when Vicky was asked about this incident at the red carpet the other day he replied by saying, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other

A day after the pushing video went viral, another video shared by the popular paparazzi account Manav Mangalani has everyone’s extra attention as it has Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan hugging each other. We need not tell you why this has to be ‘the moment of the night’. Well, in the video we can see the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor already present on the red carpet giving an interview. It was then that the Tiger 3 actor along with his team arrived. This time the superstar made sure to stop by and hugged Katrina Kaif’s husband. Both of them shook hands and spoke for a brief second before Salman moved away.