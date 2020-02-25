Vicky Kaushal flashes his widest smile as he adorably holds up a baby; See Photo

While browsing through our never-ending Instagram feed, we came across Vicky's unseen photo with an adorable baby. See all pictures below.

Vicky Kaushal stepped into the industry a few years ago with some remarkable films. Since then the actor has only been winning fans over and giving us new reasons to fall in love with him as an actor. Vicky's portrayal of an Army man won him accolades like never before and he soon went on to claim the title of 'National Crush'. This resulted in a die-hard group of fans and dedicated fan clubs. And thanks to these fan clubs, we barely miss out on photos of the star.

While browsing through our never-ending Instagram feed, we came across Vicky's unseen photo with an adorable baby. The actor can be seen flashing his widest smile as he holds her up. Dressed in a simple grey T-shirt and denims, Vicky surely looks adorable and a bit sleepy may we say.

In a few other pictures that follow, the actor can be seen posing with the toddler's parents and they're all smiles.

Check out Vicky's pictures below:

The talented actor made his return to the screen with Bhoot which released last Friday, on 221 February. Vicky has stepped into the horror genre for the first time and his fans have been quite excited. However, the film has not yet picked up at the box office after four days. It performed poorly on Sunday but decent over the weekend. Vicky's upcoming films include Sardar Uddham Singh and 's period drama Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Read More