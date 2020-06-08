Vicky Kaushal flaunts his extra oversized shades with swag in a throwback photo from his ‘1st year of college’
Actor Vicky Kaushal has been spending time at home amid the lockdown and keeping his fans updated with his shenanigans at home. From chilling at home and watching movies to trying his hand at cooking, Vicky has been sharing photos on social media. The Uri actor has also been recommending movies that he has watched to fans on social media. However, Monday began on a nostalgic note for Vicky as he took a trip down memory lane to his college days.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped an old photo from his college days that gives us a glimpse into the actor’s goofy side. In the picture, we can see a much younger Vicky clad in a shirt. However, it was Vicky’s oversized glasses in the photo that added a dash of goofiness to his click. On top of that, the confidence with which Vicky is seen flaunting his cool and goofy shades is what is bound to leave you smiling. Seeing the photo, fans could not stop laughing.
Even Vicky’s friend and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, took to the comments and wrote, “chashma chota aur star bada ho gaya.( shades have become small for the big star you have become). The photo is going viral on social media and fans are loving the Takht star;s goofy side in it.
Here’s Vicky Kaushal’s throwback photo:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh as the revolutionary himself. The actor will be teaming up with director Shoojit Sircar and will be seen in an intense role. A day back, a photo of Vicky and Shoojit from the sets of the film added to the excitement among the fans. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2020. Apart from this, Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.