Vicky Kaushal flaunts his muscular physique as he hits the gym amid shoot: Time to pay for those fries

Vicky Kaushal has been in the limelight for the past few days. No, not for his wedding with Katrina Kaif, but for his next film shoot with Sara Ali Khan. The ‘Masaan’ actor is back on sets and is currently shooting for yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar’s directorial. While the actors are busy filming their upcoming movie, they are ensuring to keep their fans enthralled by sharing glimpses from their shoot days in Indore. Yesterday, late at night, Vicky had dropped a glimpse of his delicious food including fries, salad, and mocktail post his pack up. And now, on Wednesday evening, he shared a picture from his gym and said it’s time to pay for those fries, pointing out at yesterday’s cheat meal.

In the photograph, Vicky Kaushal flaunted his muscular physique as he posed for a monochromatic snap. The caption on the post read, “Time to pay for those (fries emoticon)”. Well, Vicky’s new post surely is all the inspiration you need to hit the gym. The ‘Uri’ actor’s post captivated his fans’ hearts and they bombarded the comment section with compliments.

Take a look:

As per the reports, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will play a married couple in the upcoming rom-com helmed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sam Bahadur, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

