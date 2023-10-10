Vicky Kaushal flaunts his new look as he gets clicked after salon session; poses with fans: PICS

Vicky Kaushal, the talented actor is going through an excellent phase in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The National award-winner, who has always surprised his fans with some impeccable transformations on silver screens, is set to get into his new character soon. Ahead of joining his upcoming project, Vicky Kaushal recently underwent a complete makeover. The Sardar Udham actor was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 10, 2023) night, after his salon session.

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his new look; poses with fans

The National award-winning actor, who was spotted at a famous salon in Mumbai on October 10, Tuesday night, was seen flaunting his new look in a thick beard-mustache look. However, Vicky Kaushal chose to hide his brand new hairdo with a cap, as he stepped out of the salon after getting a makeover. The Sam Bahadur actor looked handsome as always in a grey t-shirt, which he paired with blue trousers, a black cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's latest pictures, below:

