Vicky Kaushal flaunts his ripped abs as he works out during his vacation with Katrina Kaif; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is currently vacationing with Katrina Kaif at an undisclosed location and the couple is making the most of their time together. In fact, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is often seen sharing beautiful pics from their beach vacation which are a treat to the fans. However, Vicky’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet for a different reason as the actor has shared a pic from his workout schedule from the vacation and dished out major fitness goals to his fans.

In the shirtless pic, Vicky was seen flaunting his chiselled abs and wore a grey shirt which he had paired with white sneakers. It was a mirror selfie wherein the Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship actor was seen posing in the gym post a workout session. Besides, one can’t miss out on the green trees in the background which served as the perfect backdrop. Vicky captioned the image as, “Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one”. Soon his brother Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section and commented, “Vacation mode mein haaaaan”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial opposite Sara Ali Khan. To note, the project marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the Pataudi princess. On the other hand, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which is slated to release on June 10 this year.