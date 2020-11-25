Vicky Kaushal flaunts his ripped biceps in a latest monochrome PHOTO as he sweats out in the gym

Vicky Kaushal has shared his amazing jaw-dropping picture from the gym and it will surely give you all major fitness goals. Check out his picture.

Actor Vicky Kaushal leaves no chance of making his die-hard fans gushing over him, courtesy his social media posts. Besides his acting prowess, the Sanju star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeping in mind the same, he makes sure to keep them entertained. From posting his candid selfies to showing off his ripped muscles, he never fails to stun us every time he drops his picture. And going by his latest social media post, it is evident that the actor has been sweating it out at a gym to get toned abs.

As we speak of this, the Raazi star has shared his yet another jaw dropping picture on his Instagram stories. In the black and white photo, he can be seen flaunting his big bicep muscles in the gym. The dashing actor can be seen looking up while he poses for a picture perfect. Needless to say, his picture has left everyone in awe of his dapper looks. Vicky had earlier dropped a video wherein he revealed he was heading back home after a successful day at work. In the monochrome video, he was seen singing while he was half asleep.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post:

On the work front, the Masaan actor has recently announced his next film with Manushi Chillar on social media. Announcing the same, he posted a picture from his vanity van with a script in his hand and wrote, "Shubh aarambh!" Vicky also has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in the pipeline. The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

