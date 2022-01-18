Vicky Kaushal flaunts his toned body in THIS monochromatic photo; See here

Ever since Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, he has been enjoying a massive fan following. He has worked in several movies since then including Raazi, Masaan, Sardar Udham among others. He keeps treating his fans with his stunning pictures every now and then on Instagram. Recently, he broke millions of hearts after he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif but the pictures were drool-worthy. This time too, the 33-year-old actor surely left everyone in awe with his new Instagram story.

Taking to the gram, Vicky shared a story straight from the gym. He flaunted his toned body looking all tough and hot at the same time. He wore comfy clothes and completed his look with a cap. The overall photo was monochromatic and the vibe was uber cool. He didn’t write any caption along with the photo and left it to his fans’ imagination. This picture was definitely a treat to the eyes and is unmissable. The picture also gives the inspiration to hit the right away!

See Vicky’s Insta story here:

Recently, Vicky celebrated the festival of Lohri with his ladylove Katrina in Indore. It was apparently their first festival together after marriage. He shared the photo on Instagram. Fans showered love on their post and left heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Vicky has been shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan, marking their first collaboration ever. The team has been shooting for the same in the locales of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

