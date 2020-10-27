Vicky Kaushal flaunts jaw dropping abs & biceps as he shares pics while listening to rapper Divine's 'Mirchi'

Vicky Kaushal served some mid-week inspiration and made our jaws drop as he revealed his 'ab-tastic' bod while flaunting his chiseled upper body. Check it out below.

Vicky Kaushal may or may not be in Mumbai but looks like the actor is keeping up with his daily workout sessions. On Tuesday, Vicky took to the gram to serve some serious mid-week inspiration as he shared pictures from his gym. The actor who religiously keeps up his gym dates loves to stay fit and often inspires his millions of fans and followers to exercise.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a monochrome picture of himself sporting his usual cap and headphones as he can be seen sitting in the gym. In a pensive mood, Vicky looks lost in thought as his biceps grab all the attention. However, it was another picture shared by Vicky that nearly dropped our jaws.

The actor revealed his 'ab-tastic' bod as he shared a picture flaunting his chiseled upper body and abs that you can count on your fingers. The selfie also further featured Vicky's biceps as he flexed for the mirror selfie while grooving to rapper Divine's latest track 'Mirchi'.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's latest photos below:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film did not perform well at the box office. The actor has been prepping for some big projects like Takht. He also shot for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh a few months ago.

What is your take on Vicky Kaushal's latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's superhero film to give fans Marvel, DC universe experience; Director Aditya Dhar praises actor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×