Is Vicky Kaushal flying to Delhi to spend first Valentine's Day with wife Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been winning their fans' hearts ever since they got hitched. On December 9, 2021, the couple got married in Rajasthan. As reported, the actress is currently in New Delhi shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. This is the last leg of the movie and which is why she will be away on Valentine's Day. And now, India Today has reported that Vicky Kaushal may fly down from Mumbai to Delhi to be with his lady love and celebrate the special day.

To note, this will be the couple's first Valentine's Day after marriage. If you remember, Katrina had flown down to Indore to celebrate their first Lohri. That time, Vicky was shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Both had shared adorable photos on their Instagram handles and wished fans, “Happy Lohri!.” Well, the action-drama Tiger 3 is a much-awaited movie of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The two movies in the franchise were blockbusters.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He played the lead role and his performance was highly appreciated. And the actor is also in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next. Pinkvilla has learned that Rajkumar Hirani is in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh.

