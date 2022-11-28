Vicky Kaushal found an interesting way to entertain his Govinda Naam Mera team during shoot

Everyone is talking about Vicky Kaushal and his dancing skills ever his new song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera has been released. The song also features Kiara Advani in a very sizzling avatar and we bet fans are not able to take their eyes off the actress. Both Vicky and Kiara have never done such a song before and hence it has been creating even more buzz. Well, even since the trailer of the film which also stars Bhumi Pednekar has dropped fans cannot wait to watch it. In the latest reports we got to know that apart from making all his fans groove with his crazy dancing moves in Bijli, Vicky had even turned a DJ on the sets of the film for his entire crew.

According to reports in India Today, a source close to the movie had revealed that Govinda Naam Mera’s shoot was stalled for a day when it was raining quite heavily during one of the outdoor schedules. To make sure that the team does not get bored and demotivated, Vicky Kaushal made sure to take care of the music to entertain everyone and the crew and had a chill evening. The source further added that tea and vada pavs were also called on sets as well. Isn’t this great?

About Govinda Naam Mera

The highly anticipated project, which features Vicky Kaushal in the role of a dance choreographer, is slated to get an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, this year. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, which features a stellar supporting cast including Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.