  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vicky Kaushal is full of drama as he shows his dance moves in an unseen video; WATCH

From making us fall in love with sunsets to his quarantine selfies, Vicky Kaushal seems to be ticking all the right boxes on social media. Check out his dance video below.
10788 reads Mumbai
News,Katrina Kaif,Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal is full of drama as he shows his dance moves in an unseen video; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky Kaushal may have observed the lockdown seriously, just like you and I, but the actor has also managed to keep his fans hooked to his social media with some entertaining posts. From making us fall in love with sunsets to his quarantine selfies, the 'Uri' actor seems to be ticking all the right boxes. While his fans have been deprived of seeing him out and about or at the airports, they are making sure to share some new stuff every other day. 

One such video popped up which was shared by Vicky's die-hard fan all the way from Afghanistan. In the video, Vicky can be seen attending a friend's wedding function and showing off his rather cool moves for the camera. Wearing an ethnic outfit of Kurta along with a Nehru jacket, Vicky definitely looks dapper. As the video begins, Vicky dons a pair of sunglasses, dusts off his shoulders and goes on to dance. 

Vicky's infectious smile in the clip will definitely put a smile on your face. Check out Vicky Kaushal's dance video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

punjabi song and punjabi munda .#vickykaushal #vickykaushaluniverse #punjabi .

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal's Afghan Fan (@vickykaushalafghanfan) on

Meanwhile, the actor is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif and they seem to be the next potential couple in B-Town after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh. It all began when Vicky Kaushal pretended to swoon after Karan Johar asked him a question about Katrina Kaif in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Vicky and Katrina became friends in no time and soon the rumours started doing the rounds. 

ALSO READ: Karan Johar REVEALS he’s thinking of getting Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal together on KWK 7; Fans say ‘big yes’

What are your thoughts on Vicky's dancing skills and his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments below.   

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement