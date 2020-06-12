Vicky Kaushal is full of drama as he shows his dance moves in an unseen video; WATCH

From making us fall in love with sunsets to his quarantine selfies, Vicky Kaushal seems to be ticking all the right boxes on social media. Check out his dance video below.

Vicky Kaushal may have observed the lockdown seriously, just like you and I, but the actor has also managed to keep his fans hooked to his social media with some entertaining posts. From making us fall in love with sunsets to his quarantine selfies, the 'Uri' actor seems to be ticking all the right boxes. While his fans have been deprived of seeing him out and about or at the airports, they are making sure to share some new stuff every other day.

One such video popped up which was shared by Vicky's die-hard fan all the way from Afghanistan. In the video, Vicky can be seen attending a friend's wedding function and showing off his rather cool moves for the camera. Wearing an ethnic outfit of Kurta along with a Nehru jacket, Vicky definitely looks dapper. As the video begins, Vicky dons a pair of sunglasses, dusts off his shoulders and goes on to dance.

Vicky's infectious smile in the clip will definitely put a smile on your face. Check out Vicky Kaushal's dance video below:

Meanwhile, the actor is rumoured to be dating and they seem to be the next potential couple in B-Town after - and - . It all began when Vicky Kaushal pretended to swoon after asked him a question about Katrina Kaif in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Vicky and Katrina became friends in no time and soon the rumours started doing the rounds.

