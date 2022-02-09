Is Vicky Kaushal gearing up for a dance number in his latest PIC?

Vicky Kaushal knows how to keep himself fit. The actor always shares his life updates on social media. His dedication towards his profession has always won him a lot of appreciation. The actor was last seen shooting for director Laxman Utekar with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. And today he shared a picture on his social media handle which has left everyone guessing.

In the picture, Vicky is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and pants. He is holding a stick and wearing a black hat. He captioned it as, ‘and 5 6 7 8’. As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans shared heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, India Today reported that the actor will be flying down to New Delhi to celebrate his first Valentine's Day with his wife Katrina Kaif. She is in the national capital shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

On Tuesday, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal posted a picture with his son. In the photograph, Sham and Vicky can be seen spending time at the latter’s new home. He posted photos from the balcony. Sham wrote, “Rab di meher. Gratitude.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He played the lead role. Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Rajkumar Hirani was in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next.

