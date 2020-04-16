Vicky Kaushal gets a new snazzy look from Sunny Kaushal amid lockdown; Calls it as 'Quarantine Cut'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Kaushal turns a hairstylist for Vicky Kaushal and gives him a cool new look.

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has adversely hit the world including India, everyone has remained confined in their homes and resorted to social distancing. Social media is being used as a medium to spread messages thereby making people aware of the dangers of this deadly virus and the precautionary measures that can be followed to avoid it. Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, citizens have got some extra time with their loved ones.

Among all, Vicky Kaushal is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. After flipping eggs together, recently, Sunny turned a hairstylist for Vicky. The actor was seen trimming the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's hair amid the lockdown. Sharing a boomerang on his Instagram story, Vicky wrote, "Let's do this." Vicky has even shared a selfie after his haircut and the actor looks charming in his new look. Sharing the selfie, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, "#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

