Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild, reminisces his family's journey

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been managing to make headlines after his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif are going around. As we have to wait for an official confirmation amid this the actor is going to make an appearance in the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The promo has already been released and it is trending too. Well, on this show he also traveled down a memory lane and talked about his childhood home. The actor mentioned that the house he grew up in was a '10 by 10.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, Vicky said that his house was practically the size of a 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. “And from there on, it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey,” he added. In the promo, he was also seen talking about his fear. He mentioned that he has a major fear of deep seawater.

Till now on the show Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn has been seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen in the show.

Coming to Vicky’s marriage, there was news that the couple had a roka ceremony on Diwali. Both sides’ families were present at the function. But still, no one has confirmed. The wedding is reportedly taking place in December and the place that has been finalised is Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. The couple has also booked an apartment in Juhu and will soon be Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s neighbours.

