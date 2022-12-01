Vicky Kaushal gives a warm hug to Shehnaaz Gill, paps say ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’; WATCH VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has delivered a number of commercially successful films such as Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham to name a few. Nowadays, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera which is all set to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

In the latest update, Vicky Kaushal was seen at ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’--a chat show which is hosted by Shehnaaz Gill herself. Here they both were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as the two greeted each other with warmth.

In pictures, Shehnaaz looked super cute as she was papped at the chat show’s shooting location in Mumbai. Vicky too is no less than a handsome hulk. They both were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. While Vicky was seen wearing a dark yellow and aqua-coloured jacket with golden pants, Shehnaaz rocked her look in a traditional golden coloured outfit with minimal makeup.

Soon as they posed for the paps together, a few of them called Shehnaaz ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ which made both of them laugh with cheer.

Notably, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is the wife of actor Vicky Kaushal. Both of them tied the knot in December 2021 and their bond is growing strong on a daily basis—evidence of which is their regular Instagram exchanges which leave netizens in awe.

Later, Shehnaaz treated the paps by dancing Bhangra—an Indian folk dance that is popular in Punjab.

Have a look at the glimpses here.