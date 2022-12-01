Vicky Kaushal gives a warm hug to Shehnaaz Gill, paps say ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’; WATCH VIDEO
Popular actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared a warm hug with Indian Television star Shehnaaz Gill thereby taking the netizens by storm. Have a look at their cute camaraderie.
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has delivered a number of commercially successful films such as Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham to name a few. Nowadays, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera which is all set to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.
Vicky Kaushal gives a warm hug to Shehnaaz Gill, leaving netizens in awe
In the latest update, Vicky Kaushal was seen at ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’--a chat show which is hosted by Shehnaaz Gill herself. Here they both were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as the two greeted each other with warmth.
In pictures, Shehnaaz looked super cute as she was papped at the chat show’s shooting location in Mumbai. Vicky too is no less than a handsome hulk. They both were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. While Vicky was seen wearing a dark yellow and aqua-coloured jacket with golden pants, Shehnaaz rocked her look in a traditional golden coloured outfit with minimal makeup.
Soon as they posed for the paps together, a few of them called Shehnaaz ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ which made both of them laugh with cheer.
Notably, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is the wife of actor Vicky Kaushal. Both of them tied the knot in December 2021 and their bond is growing strong on a daily basis—evidence of which is their regular Instagram exchanges which leave netizens in awe.
Later, Shehnaaz treated the paps by dancing Bhangra—an Indian folk dance that is popular in Punjab.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Shehnaaz Gill pens down an emotional post for Vicky Kaushal
Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill shared a bunch of pictures with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.”
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Vicky Kaushal has a number of projects to look forward to at the moment. At first, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. After this, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s film which is a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front
Nowadays, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal found an interesting way to entertain his Govinda Naam Mera team during shoot