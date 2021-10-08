Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of another look from Sardar Udham of a scene in Eastern Europe forest
Sharing the picture, Vicky writes, “1933, somewhere in the forests of eastern Europe.” In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a fur cap and jacket and crossing a jungle that is full of snowfall. A few days back, Vicky had posted a photo of himself on social media where he revealed his look as Udham Singh when the freedom fighter was in prison. In the photo, he is seen in a raw look and has a scar on his forehead.
As soon as he shared the picture, many of his fans immediately dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.
Take a look at the post here:
To note, in the film Amol Parashar is also seen and he will be playing the role of Bhagat Singh. The film's trailer had released last week and created a buzz on social media. The film is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's rugged and raw transformation as Udham Singh the prisoner is UNREAL