Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of another look from Sardar Udham of a scene in Eastern Europe forest

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next film Sardar Udham which will be releasing on the digital platform on October 16. The drama is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the release date is coming close, the actor has been constantly shared looks for the film. Keeping up with the trend, he today also shared another rugged look on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Vicky writes, “1933, somewhere in the forests of eastern Europe.” In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a fur cap and jacket and crossing a jungle that is full of snowfall. A few days back, Vicky had posted a photo of himself on social media where he revealed his look as Udham Singh when the freedom fighter was in prison. In the photo, he is seen in a raw look and has a scar on his forehead.

As soon as he shared the picture, many of his fans immediately dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.