Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of another look from Sardar Udham of a scene in Eastern Europe forest

Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
News,europe,Vicky Kaushal,Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of another look from Sardar Udham of a scene in Eastern Europe forest
Advertisement

 Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next film Sardar Udham which will be releasing on the digital platform on October 16. The drama is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the release date is coming close, the actor has been constantly shared looks for the film. Keeping up with the trend, he today also shared another rugged look on Instagram.  

Sharing the picture, Vicky writes, “1933, somewhere in the forests of eastern Europe.” In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a fur cap and jacket and crossing a jungle that is full of snowfall. A few days back, Vicky had posted a photo of himself on social media where he revealed his look as Udham Singh when the freedom fighter was in prison. In the photo, he is seen in a raw look and has a scar on his forehead. 

As soon as he shared the picture, many of his fans immediately dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the post here: 

To note, in the film Amol Parashar is also seen and he will be playing the role of Bhagat Singh. The film's trailer had released last week and created a buzz on social media. The film is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's rugged and raw transformation as Udham Singh the prisoner is UNREAL

Advertisement

Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All