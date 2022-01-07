Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of his chiselled triceps post a rigorous workout session; PIC

Vicky Kaushal has been all about good looks, immense hard work and dedication. He is known for his impeccable acting prowess and his dedication to getting into the skin of the character. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his roles and is often seen sweating out hard in the gym to stay in the perfect shape. In fact, his commitment towards fitness has often won a lot of appreciation. And while Vicky doesn’t leave a chance to dish out major fitness goals, his recent Instagram post is once again breaking the internet.

In the pic, Vicky was dressed in a black coloured t-shirt with track pants and a cap. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor was seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled triceps and broad shoulders as he posed for the camera post a rigorous workout session. Vicky looked quite beefed up in this post gym look and looked a little exhausted as well post the rigorous session. He captioned the post with some emoticons.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, after celebrating New Year 2022 with his wife Katrina Kaif at their new residence, Vicky had returned to sets in Madhya Pradesh. The actor is currently working on Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Sara Ali Khan which is being shot in the locales of Indore. The movie is touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.