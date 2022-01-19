Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of his ‘post pack up pamper’ as he enjoys some delicious food; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one actor who leaves no chance to keep his fans intrigued and updated about his professional life. While he is quite active on the set, the handsome actor is often seen giving a glimpse of his post set life on social media. Be it chilling on the set on a winter morning or sweating out hard in the gym to be in a particular shape for a role, Vicky’s social media post includes everything. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has shared another post shoot pic wherein he was seen pampering himself.

For the uninitiated, Vicky is a big time foodie and doesn’t miss out on a chance to binge on his favourite delicacies – be it some jalebi or maa ke haath ke paranthe. But this time, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor was seen enjoying some junk food. Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky gave a glimpse of his food which included a plate of French fries, some salad, a curry and a glass of cold drink. While the food was placed on the bed, he was also enjoying a movie along with his favourite food. Vicky had captioned the image as, “Post packup pamper”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

To note, Vicky Kaushal has been currently in Indore wherein he has been shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, the movie marks his first collaboration with the Love Aaj Kal actress. It is reported that this Laxman Utekar directorial happens to be a sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal is a smiling dulha in this UNSEEN family pic as ‘mundey wale’ gear up to bring Katrina Kaif home