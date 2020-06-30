  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vicky Kaushal gives his Masaan dialogue an interesting twist as he yearns for Maharashtra lockdown to end soon

As Maharashtra lockdown is extended till July 31, Vicky Kaushal is waiting for this COVID 19 lockdown to end soon.
6009 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal gives his Masaan dialogue an interesting twist as he yearns for Maharashtra lockdown to end soonVicky Kaushal gives his Masaan dialogue an interesting twist as he yearns for Maharashtra lockdown to end soon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak has infected over 5.5 lakh people across the nation and the situation is getting worse with every passing day. While the entire country is battling the pandemic, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases across the nation. Given the crisis situation, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till July 31 this year along with ensuring that all the safety guidelines are followed across the state. While the Maharashtra locals are bound to stay at home for a little longer than they expected, the localites are, undoubtedly, yearning to step out of their houses.

The situation is no different for celebrities. Giving a glimpse of his situation, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture of himself as he wishes for the lockdown to end soon. In the picture, the Uri: The Surgical Stike actor was seen using binoculars as he looks at his neighbourhood from his balcony. He was seen wearing a comfy t-shirt with a cap. However, it was his witty caption that has been grabbing the eyeballs wherein he gave his popular dialogue from Masaan “Saala Yeh Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Bey” an interesting twist. Vicky wrote, “Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post on lockdown extension:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Talking about the work front, Vicky has some more exciting projects in the pipeline. While he will be in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Uddham Singh, he will also be seen essaying the role of first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. Besides, the Manmarziyaan star is also gearing up to play a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement