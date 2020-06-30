Vicky Kaushal gives his Masaan dialogue an interesting twist as he yearns for Maharashtra lockdown to end soon

As Maharashtra lockdown is extended till July 31, Vicky Kaushal is waiting for this COVID 19 lockdown to end soon.

The COVID 19 outbreak has infected over 5.5 lakh people across the nation and the situation is getting worse with every passing day. While the entire country is battling the pandemic, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases across the nation. Given the crisis situation, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till July 31 this year along with ensuring that all the safety guidelines are followed across the state. While the Maharashtra locals are bound to stay at home for a little longer than they expected, the localites are, undoubtedly, yearning to step out of their houses.

The situation is no different for celebrities. Giving a glimpse of his situation, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture of himself as he wishes for the lockdown to end soon. In the picture, the Uri: The Surgical Stike actor was seen using binoculars as he looks at his neighbourhood from his balcony. He was seen wearing a comfy t-shirt with a cap. However, it was his witty caption that has been grabbing the eyeballs wherein he gave his popular dialogue from Masaan “Saala Yeh Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Bey” an interesting twist. Vicky wrote, “Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post on lockdown extension:

Talking about the work front, Vicky has some more exciting projects in the pipeline. While he will be in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Uddham Singh, he will also be seen essaying the role of first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. Besides, the Manmarziyaan star is also gearing up to play a pivotal role in ’s Takht which also features , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, , Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

