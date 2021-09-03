Vicky Kaushal gives major fitness inspiration as he lifts weights; Shares a glimpse

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the most successful actors. He is also considered one of the fittest stars and his social media proves it. He often shares his fitness pictures and videos from the gym. The Raazi actor has been following a rigorous workout regime and has been sweating out in the gym. Vicky, who keeps his fans updated about his front, often shares a glimpse of his gym workout with his fan base. Today also, the actor shared the same on his Instagram stories.

The Manmarziyaan star has shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, the actor can be seen lighting heavy barbell weights in the gym and calls it ‘New day’. Vicky can be seen clad in a black t-shirt and black track pants with a black hat. He looked dapper in his casuals which he teamed with white sneakers. The actor is seen lifting weights under the guidance of his fitness coach. The actor’s video is shelling out some major fitness goals.

To note, Vicky and Kiara are teaming up for a song in Mr. Lele. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The duo has also started shooting. The song will be choreographed by Tusshar Kalia.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

It is worth mentioning here that Vicky was supposed to be seen next in Ronnie Screwvala’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. But the film shooting has been postponed for some time. The first schedule was to begin in Ukraine, and then go on to multiple international locations. Sara and Vicky had even started prepping for the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal in talks for another project after Mr Lele