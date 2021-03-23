Vicky Kaushal gives a new twist to ongoing ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ trend on Instagram with his monochrome pic

Vicky Kaushal’s recent Instagram post is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Instagram has been one of the most used photo sharing apps and has been quite popular among Bollywood celebrities as well. While the celebs enjoy a massive fan following on Instagram as well, some of the celebs are often seen winning hearts as they participate in the ongoing trends on Instagram. Of late, the song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ has going viral on social media and millions of users have been using it in their posts. Joining the squad, Vicky Kaushal has also followed the trend.

However, the Uri: The Surgical Strike made sure to give this trend a twist in his way as he didn’t opt for a reel on the popular song. Instead, Vicky shared a monochrome picture of himself flaunting his perfectly chiselled biceps. He was seen wearing a without sleeves hoodie Sandoz with track pants and had completed his look with a cap. It looked like that the pic was clicked right after an extensive work out session. He captioned the image as, “Baajre da sitta.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh and is also preparing for The Immortal Ashwatthama which happens to be a superhero drama. The actor is sweating hard in the gym as he is set to play the role of a superhero in the movie. Besides, Vicky has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

