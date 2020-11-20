Vicky Kaushal gives a sneak peek of his ripped biceps in a monochrome PIC as he goes for a 'shift no 2' at gym

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to drop a monochrome photo of his workout session at the gym. The handsome star flaunted his ripped muscles as he sweated it out at the gym.

If there is one star in Bollywood whose stellar performances on screen impressed fans so much that his popularity soared, it is Vicky Kaushal. The handsome URI star left a mark on people's hearts with his terrific on screen performances. Not just this, his handsome looks became extremely famous with the women and he enjoys a massive female fan following too. Often, Vicky shares stunning photos on his Instagram account and leaves fans in awe. Speaking of this, he recently gave fans a glimpse of his ripped muscles and left all inspired.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a photo where he was seen sweating it out at the gym. In the monochrome photo, Vicky is seen standing in front of the mirror and admiring his ripped bicep as he goes for a second shift at his gym. He is seen clad in a tee with track pants and sneakers. Vicky teamed it up with a matching black cap as he headed to workout for the second time during the day. Well, seeing the handsome star flaunt his ripped physique, fans were surely impressed.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Vicky wrote, "Shift # 2." Meanwhile, just this week, Vicky returned to the sets after a long hiatus from work due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The actor was much too delighted to be back on the sets as she dropped happy photos on social media as he held the script in his hand. While the project he was shooting for was kept under wraps, fans were elated to see him return to work. On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. It will be released on January 15, 2021. Besides this, Vicky also will be seen in Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama. He also is rumoured to be a part of YRF's social comedy with Manushi Chhillar.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photo:

