Vicky Kaushal goes into home quarantine as he tests positive for COVID 19: Says 'Take care and stay safe'

Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for COVID 19 and informed his fans via a social media post. The URI actor urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

It seems that COVID 19 has now targeted Bollywood actors and the latest one to contract the virus is Vicky Kaushal. On Monday morning, Vicky took to social media to inform his fans that he tested positive for COVID 19. In his post, the URI actor said that he tested positive for COVID despite taking all the precautions. He urged everyone who met him or came in contact to get themselves tested as well. The URI actor was busy prepping for his film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe." As soon as Vicky put out the post, Sophie Choudry, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukesh Chhabra and other celebs asked Vicky to take care and get well soon.

Many of Vicky's fans took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, Vicky also has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.

Earlier, on Monday, Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for COVID 19. She also informed the fans about it via an Instagram post. Several actors including , , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Vikrant Massey, and more have tested positive for COVID 19 in the past few weeks. Akshay also has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, Maharashtra CM had issued several restrictions on Sunday evening including a Night Curfew and Weekend lockdown.

Here's wishing Vicky a speedy recovery!

