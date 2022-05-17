Vicky Kaushal grins with Katrina Kaif as he cuts birthday cake in new PHOTOS from NYC, sends love to fans

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been taking over the internet since they headed to New York with their lovely trip photos. And now, Vicky shared photos from his birthday bash with Katrina Kaif in New York on his social media handle. As he shared the photos, Vicky expressed gratitude to fans and friends who sent him good wishes on his birthday. In the photos, Vicky could be seen enjoying a good time with friends and Katrina. In one of the videos, Vicky is seen cutting the cake while Katrina and others sang the 'Happy Birthday song.'

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!" In the video, Katrina could be seen sitting by the birthday boy's side as he cut his cake. In another photo, Vicky and Katrina could be seen smiling wide as they posed with their friends in New York. Vicky also gave a glimpse of how Katrina and his friends decked up the New York place with huge 'Happy Birthday' Balloons for him.

Have a look at Vicky's birthday photos with Katrina:

Other photos of Vicky and Katrina from his birthday

Vicky's friend Anmol also shared glimpses from his New York birthday celebration on his social media handle. In the photos, we could see Katrina and Vicky dining out with friends as they celebrated the URI star's first birthday after marriage. The photos from his birthday celebration immediately took over the internet and went viral.

Katrina wishes hubby Vicky Kaushal on birthday

On Monday, Katrina took to social media to share lovely photos with a birthday wish for Vicky. Vicky was also seen giving his wife a kiss in the photos. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "New York Wala Birthday My (heart emoji)Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER."

Katrina and Vicky's upcoming projects

While Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Vicky will kick off shooting for Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

