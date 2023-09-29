Vicky Kaushal grooves to wife Katrina Kaif’s song Kamli; seen his cool moves yet?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is an outstanding actor and a doting husband to his wife Katrina Kaif. Seemingly, the duo has cemented their relationship with a strong bond and the lovebirds have always left fans going gaga over them. While actor Vicky Kaushal has always showered love and praises on Katrina, this time, he was seen grooving to his wife’s song Kamli.

Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif’s song Kamli

Recently, a video surfaced online wherein Vicky Kaushal was seen shaking a leg to Katrina Kaif’s song Kamli from the movie Dhoom 3. His energy seemed to be on fire as he danced to the song in a video that seemed to be taken at a party. Notably, he was also seen grooving to other songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Dance Maare from the movie Tashan, Laila, and Oo Antava Mawa. It seems like Vicky Kaushal is all set to step into the upcoming weekend.

Vicky Kaushal lauds Katrina Kaif as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal showered his love on his wife Katrina Kaif as she completed 20 years in the industry. “I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favor. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her,” said the actor.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has delivered innumerable spectacular performances since he stepped into the industry. Currently, he is absorbing appreciations that are pouring in for his performance in the comedy-drama movie The Great Indian Family. He is now gearing up for Sam Bahadur, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

