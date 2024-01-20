Vicky Kaushal dubs Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail as 'cinematic triumph'; says 'Bohat roya par dil khush ho gaya'

Vikrant Massey starrer biographical drama 12th Fail turned out to be a major critical and commercial success in 2023. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has received praise from several Bollywood celebrities. Now, Vicky Kaushal has joined the list of its admirers as he recently took to social media to praise the film. Let's find out what he said.

Vicky Kaushal loves 12th Fail

Today, on January 20th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to shower praise on Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. He wrote: "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya (Cried a lot, but I'm happy). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir". He further praised Massey's acting and wrote: "jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (need to meet you soon and give you a hug) Such an inspiring performance."

Kaushal also praised Medha Shankr and the entire team: "@medhashankr absolutely brilliant! And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a Film!"

Check out his story!

Celebs have praised 12th Fail

Several celebrities have praised 12th Fail so far. Recently, Urmila Matondkar took to X and wrote, "Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate,cheer and love about it Only @VidhuChopraa could've spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner! Outstanding performances by all @VikrantMassey shining the brightest Both him n film are deserving of national awards."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!" (red heart emojis). She then praised the performances of Vikrant and Medha Shanker and wrote, "@vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!"

Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap have also praised the film.

