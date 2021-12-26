Vicky Kaushal is the happiest groom in these UNSEEN pictures of ladkewalas from his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been taking social media by quite a storm ever since the two have gotten married. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale and fans have been going gaga over it. Well, we all have seen the pictures that the two have posted on their social media and now some unseen pictures from the ladkewala side have surfaced on the internet. We bet this will send out happy vibes and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off the happy groom.

Some of Vicky Kaushal’s family members have taken to their social media to share some unseen pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. In the first picture, we can see the Sardar Udham actor sitting with a bunch of cousins as he is laden with Haldi. Vicky’s smile is proof of the fact that he is one of the happiest man on the planet. In the next picture, we can see all the boys posing and this bunch also had Sunny Kaushal who was posing with his rumoured beau Sharvari Wagh. In another picture can see Vicky’s family looking all happy as they pose with the actor who is standing in the middle.

Take a look:

It was just yesterday that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s mushy picture from their first Christmas celebration went viral on the internet. They looked super cute.

Talking about the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, the actor has Laxman Utekar's rom-com lined up with Sara Ali Khan.

Whereas, Katrina Kaif today announced her film, Merry Christmas with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. She took to her social media handle to announce the news. The actress also shared a photo with the team of Merry Christmas including Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

