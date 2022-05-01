Vicky Kaushal happily poses with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk; Says 'Can't wait for the madness to resume'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. The Sardar Udham actor has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He is all set to feature in the Bandish Bandits director Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled film which will also star Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in the pivotal roles, backed by Karan Johar. A few hours back, the Bulbbul actress shared an unseen picture with Vicky and her two co-stars on her social media.

Sharing the picture, Triptii wrote: "The smile says it all! Only love for these three @anandntiwari @vickykaushal09 @ammyvirk." Re-posting the photo, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor captioned it: "Can't wait for the madness to resume soon!" In the unseen photo, they are seen sitting on a couch as they happily posed for the camera.

Check it out:

The upcoming project will mark Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari's second project after their 2018 rom-com Love Per Square Foot, which also starred Angira Dhar. Recently, the actor also wrapped up the schedule of the film. Sharing a candid photo of himself, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people... Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!! The cast was also shooting for the film in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Apart from this, Vicky will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal posts cute snap as he wraps up the schedule of his next with 'Mazze'; Ammy Virk drops a comment