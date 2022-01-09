Vicky Kaushal is ‘happy happy’ on Katrina Kaif’s one month wedding wish; Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia all hearts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed one of the cutest couples on the internet. The much-in-love couple is on cloud nine and appears to be in a happy phase ever since they tied the knot. These two had set the internet on fire with their wedding pictures that looked straight out of a fairytale. Well, today it has been a month since they got hitched and Kat is showering love on her newly wedded husband on this special day. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a cute picture of her with Vicky and we cannot take out eyes off them. Apart from the picture, the one thing that is stealing our heart is Vicky’s comment on it.

Katrina Kaif had shared the picture with a caption, “Happppyyyyy one month” with a heart emoji. Taking to the comments section, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Happy my” with a heart emoji. Other than him, several other actors from the B-Town reacted to this cute picture. Neha Dhupia too showered love on Vicky and Kat’s pic and wrote, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple, we love you” with a heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor wrote “Beautiful” with a heart emoji. Ranveer Singh posted four heart emojis, Zoya Akhtar commented with a smiley and Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “May every month bring more love! Ps: can’t believe it’s only been a month!”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. And Vicky will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy. The pictures from the shoot are already going viral on social media.

