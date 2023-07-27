Vicky Kaushal has 'evolved beautifully' after getting married to Katrina Kaif: Couldn't have asked for...

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. After dating secretly for a few years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021. As their wedding was a hush-hush affair, Vicky and Katrina's royal nuptials were attended only by their families and close friends.

The real-life romantic duo, who have been living happily ever after, share their loved-up and mushy photos together on social media as proof!

Now, after successfully completing a year and a half of marital bliss with one of the much-loved divas of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has opened up about his experience of living with his actor-wife, Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal’s shares his ‘enriching’ experience of living with Katrina Kaif

In a candid conversation with Bombay Times, Vicky Kaushal revealed how his life has changed after marrying Katrina and how living with her has been an ‘exciting’ and ‘enriching’ experience for him. Talking about his life after marriage, Vicky says, “I have evolved beautifully. Living with someone is a learning experience. I have come to realise that when two people come together, they create a common ground of understanding and meet halfway, and embark on a beautiful journey together. It's an incredibly exciting and enriching experience.”

“I have been married for over a year and a half now, and I have learnt that it is not just about my perspectives, opinions, or schedules but about the union of two individuals. The truth is that I couldn't have asked for a better companion than Katrina to live this journey,” Vicky concluded.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story

Vicky and Katrina’s love story began after they first met at Zoya Akhtar’s party. Reportedly, Katrina had confessed her admiration for Vicky to Zoya somewhere around that same time. In 2022, Katrina Kaif stated at Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan that marrying Vicky was her destiny. “It was my destiny, and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it just felt so unreal,” Katrina had said.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, where he will play the titular role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Headlined by Kaushal, the movie also stars Dangal girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

ALSO READ: PIC: Vicky Kaushal walks down memory lane as Masaan turns 8; fans call it a 'masterpiece'