Vicky Kaushal has found a new apartment for his honewali patni Katrina Kaif, can you guess its price?

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as reports about their December wedding have been doing the rounds lately. Although the actors have not confirmed their relationship, nor the wedding rumours, fans have been excited about the dreamy affair. Recently, it was also reported that Vicky and Katrina will soon be neighbours to power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as they bought an apartment in the upscale neighborhood of Juhu in Mumbai. Apparently, the Sardar Udham actor has paid a whopping amount for his rented apartment with Katrina. Read on to know more.

Vicky Kaushal and rumoured ladylove Katrina had been house-hunting for a while before they finally zeroed in on Juhu’s Rajmahal apartments. According to a latest report on India Today, Vicky rented the 8th floor of the luxurious apartment in July 2021. Varun Singh, who heads a real estate portal, exclusively told the news portal about the rent for Vicky and Katrina’s love abode. Vicky has reportedly rented the apartment for a period of 60 months, i.e. 5 years. Vicky reportedly paid a security deposit of Rs. 1.75 crores, while the rent for the first 36 months is 8 lakhs. The rent for the next 12 months will be Rs. 8.40 lakh, while the rent for the remaining year will be Rs. 8.82 lakhs per month.

Recently, it was also reported that Vicky and Katrina got engaged in an intimate Roka ceremony on Diwali. The engagement took place at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur’s place. It was attended only by the actors’ close one who included Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif. Apart from this, Vick Kaushal’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

